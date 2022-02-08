BELTON, TX — University of Mary Hardin-Baylor honored the 2021 National Champions at Crusader Stadium and the Bawcom Student Union Building. The event started with a pep rally on the field, followed by a meet and greet. Pete Fredenburg is grateful to have the opportunity to celebrate with the UMHB football community.

“I’m so appreciative to this team,” Pete Fredenburg said. “The varsity obviously did an incredible job, and our JV having to come, you know, going home, coming back, did that four weeks in a row, incredible, especially during the COVID. You know, this incredible win, incredible victory, incredible trophy and all of the things that go with the national championship, it just means an awful lot.”