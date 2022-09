BELTON, TX (FOX 44) — The Crusaders impressed in week one against the 11th-ranked Mules from Muhlenberg College Saturday night.

UMHB gave up 13 points in the first half and didn’t allow a score in the second half to sure up the win.

The ASC Preseason Offensive Player of the Year Kyle King impressed yet again, going 19/28, 379 yards and six touchdowns.

The Crusaders head to another D3 powerhouse in the 5th-ranked Wisconsin-Whitewater Warhawks on Saturday, September 10th at 12:00 p.m.