SAN ANTONIO, TX (FOX 44) — The Cru fell to 0-2 after a tough battle with No. 5 Trinity ended in a Tigers victory, 35-16.

The Cru pulled within five points at the half after an eight-yard touchdown pass.

00:35 – 2nd Q | T O U C H D O W N ! @IsaacPhe15 –> @KennyMillz



Trinity 21, UMHB 16 #gocru pic.twitter.com/iOOc52QlBZ — UMHB Football🏈 (@CruFootball) September 10, 2023

The UMHB offense couldn’t keep it up in the second half. The Cru went scoreless and dropped their second-straight game to open the season.

The Crusaders schedule doesn’t get any easier in week three when No. 8 UW-Whitewater comes to Fredenberg Field for UMHB’s home opener on Saturday, September 16th at 12:00 p.m.