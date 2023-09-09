SAN ANTONIO, TX (FOX 44) — The Cru fell to 0-2 after a tough battle with No. 5 Trinity ended in a Tigers victory, 35-16.
The Cru pulled within five points at the half after an eight-yard touchdown pass.
The UMHB offense couldn’t keep it up in the second half. The Cru went scoreless and dropped their second-straight game to open the season.
The Crusaders schedule doesn’t get any easier in week three when No. 8 UW-Whitewater comes to Fredenberg Field for UMHB’s home opener on Saturday, September 16th at 12:00 p.m.