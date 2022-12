BELTON, TX (FOX 44) — The Crusaders started off slow but dominated in the second half to cruise to a double-digit win, 71-61 over the Sul Ross State Lobos.

No. 15 @cruwomenshoops takes down Sul Ross State, 71-61. Kenna Gibson (@kennagibson04) with a team-high 15 points! We’ll have full highlights coming up on Fox 44 tonight at 9! pic.twitter.com/WK0KnkWWHw — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) December 17, 2022

Freshman Kenna Gibson led the Crusaders with a team-high 15 points.

Watch: @cruwomenshoops freshman Kenna Gibson (@kennagibson04) came alive in the second half, leading the Crusaders with 15 points to a 71-61 win over the Lobos.



🗣️HC Mark Morefield: "Sometimes she can kinda just blend into the background… we need her to be at the forefront." pic.twitter.com/trMgtyw7Pu — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) December 18, 2022

UMHB moves on to two important games in Austin against Trinity and University of Puget Sound on December 19th and December 20th.