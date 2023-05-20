BELTON, TX (FOX 44) — The Crusaders battled to win two elimination games but came up short in the final game of the regional championship against Berry College, 3-2.

FINAL | Berry 3, UMHB 2

The Crusaders took the first game of Saturday’s regional final with an emphatic 8-7 win, holding off the Vikings five-run rally in the seventh to force a second game.

pic.twitter.com/hvlDigJr5P

The two teams traded blows in the second game, with Berry College plating a run in the seventh inning to break the tie and come away with a 3-2 win.

From hosting their first NCAA Regional in program history to Cru pitcher Grason Long breaking the single-season strikeout record in game one, the Crusaders recognize the significance of everything they’ve accomplished this season.

“We coach amazing human beings,” UMHB head softball coach Melissa Mojica said. “They go above and beyond in everything they do and not let that run over to the field. That’s why we were able to be successful.”

UMHB finishes the 2023 season with a 35-14 record.