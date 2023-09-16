BELTON, TX (FOX 44) — Another classic installment of the big-time rivalry in DIII football saw No. 19 UMHB’s upset bid come up short in a 17-14 UW-Whitewater win.

Full highlights: A hard-fought battle by @CruFootball as the upset bid falls just short against No. 4 UW-Whitewater, 17-14.



The toughest non-conference schedule in the country is over and it's onto ASC play for the Cru. @CruSports pic.twitter.com/q86ZqZSA59 — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) September 17, 2023

The Warhawks jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first quarter but the Cru answered right back with a one-yard quarterback sneak from Isaac Phe to tie it up at seven.

A four-yard touchdown run by Tamir Thomas put UW-Whitewater back on top 14-7 with 6:55 remaining in the half giving the Warhawks a seven-point lead heading into the break.

UMHB came out with an urgency in the second half and drove down the field, capping off a nine play, 85-yard drive with a 33-yard touchdown pass from Isaac Phe to TJ Rone to tie the ballgame at 14.

The Warhawks added a field goal in the third quarter to take a 17-14 lead but controversy followed in the fourth quarter.

Isaac Phe and the Crusaders lined up for a fourth down with less than a yard to go while mounting a comeback drive when it looked like the UMHB quarterback got the first down and forward progress.

One official signaled for the play to be blown dead, but another let the play go on and a UW-Whitewater fumble recovery became the call.

“That turned out good for Whitewater and not good for us,” head coach Larry Harmon said. “I just don’t understand that call at all.”

The Cru didn’t let that phase them and ended up forcing a defensive stop on the ensuing Warhawk drive to give Phe and the UMHB offense one final drive to try for the win.

However, the Warhawks held strong and Thomas Wojnowski sealed the deal intercepting Phe with less than 40 seconds left to preserve a UW-Whitewater win.

UMHB falls to 0-3 for the first time in program history as the Crusaders enter ASC play with their next matchup coming against McMurry on Saturday, September 23rd at 6:00 p.m.