BELTON, TX (FOX 44) — The Crusaders battled through seven innings but couldn’t muster the bats to complete the comeback, falling in the NCAA Regional Quarterfinal, 2-1 to Berry College.

FINAL | Berry 2 ,UMHB 1 #gocru — UMHB Softball🥎 (@CruSoftball) May 19, 2023

The Crusaders defense showed out when they need it most, even coming up with acrobatic plays in the outfield to hold off big innings from the Vikings.

🚨#SCTOP10🚨



UMHB battled all game long and stayed in it against No. 2 Berry in the @NCAASoftball DIII Regional Semifinal thanks to plays like this one!@CruSoftball's Lexi Harris puts her body on the line with the full extension to get the out, what a catch! @ESPNAssignDesk pic.twitter.com/oGeEG9TQOT — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) May 19, 2023

UMHB will face the winner of Rosemont/St. Thomas at 5:00 p.m. with a chance to face Berry College in the Regional Final.