No. 2 Crusaders Torch No. 7 Linfield in NCAA Quarterfinals

BELTON, TX — UMHB scored 49 points against Linfield in the NCAA quarterfinals on Saturday, punching their ticket to the NCAA Semifinals against Wisconsin-Whitewater. Quarterback Kyle King threw for 345 yards for 6 touchdowns, with Brandon Jordan catching 3 touchdown passes. Jordan 6’6 and weighs 240 pounds, and while he’s blessed with height, his success comes from having raw talent and humility.

“I just have to show up when they call,” Brandon Jordan said. “As long as I have opportunities, I’ll do my best to provide for the team.”

“The thing you have to realize is it’s not just because he’s tall,” Pete Fredenburg said. “He’s really athletic and has the eye and hand coordination to make those plays, and those passes have to be placed there, and so Kyle did a great job.”