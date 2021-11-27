No. 2 UMHB Football Advances to Quarterfinals in NCAA Playoffs

UMHB Press Release

BELTON, Texas – The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor football team rolled past Birmingham-Southern College in a 42-7 NCAA Second Round win Saturday in Belton. UMHB improved to 12-0 on the season and advances the NCAA Quarterfinals next week while the Panthers end their season at 10-2.

Ryan Redding hit K.J. Miller in the end zone from 21 yards out to put the Cru up 7-0 with 7:40 left in the first quarter. DJ Albright responded for the Panthers, running back the ensuing kickoff 89 yards to tie the score.

The tie held until late in the quarter when Ryan Redding ran for 24 yards to put the Cru in the red zone. K.J. Miller hauled in a tipped pass from Redding two plays later to put the Cru up 14-7. Jefferson Fritz set up the Cru’s next score with an interception and 17-yard return, giving UMHB the ball at the Panther seven-yard line. Kenneth Cormier Jr. used a pair of runs to score, giving UMHB a 28-7 halftime lead.

Cormier opened scoring in the second half with a one-yard rush at the end of the third quarter. Ryan Redding threw a 63-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Jordan at the beginning of the fourth quarter for another Cru score before Aphonso Thomas broke for 15 yards and the Cru’s final touchdown of the contest.

UMHB totaled 450 yards of offense, led by Redding with 251 yards passing and 55 yards on the ground. Redding threw 14-for-23 with three touchdowns and added 13 rushes. Kenneth Cormier Jr. was the Cru’s leading rusher, gaining 65 yards on 16 attempts with two touchdowns. Jordan led UMHB’s receivers with three catches for 101 yards and a score while Miller caught two touchdowns and Brenton Martin had five catches for 94 yards.

Defensively, Fritz and Akeem Jackson led the Cru with seven tackles each. Pete Smith added two sacks and a pass breakup while Tommy Bowden and E’Monte Smith both had forced fumbles. The Cru limited the Panthers to just 243 yards of offense and 10 first downs in the contest.

UMHB returns to action on Saturday, December 4th in the NCAA Quarterfinals against Linfield College. The Cru will face Linfield at noon local time with the location to be announced on Sunday, November 28th.