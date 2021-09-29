No. 2 UMHB Football Battle Tested

WACO, TX — The Crusaders beat Hardin-Simmons on Saturday 34-28, after scoring 28 unanswered points in the second half. Hardin-Simmons was playing for a little something extra, as UMHB beat them in the Conference Championship in the spring. The way the Crusaders never gave up, showed Pete Fredenburg that his team is battle tested.

“It means a lot that they reached inside of themselves,” Pete Fredenburg said. “And I think that leadership really emerged, it was tremendous and guys stepped up and did some things, that we are going to come out of that with an enormous amount of confidence.”