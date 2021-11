WACO, TX — The No. 2 UMHB Crusaders are undefeated at 8-0 heading into their final two games of the regular season. on Saturday, the Crusaders did not have their starting quarterback Kyle King, due to a turf toe injury; however, the Crusaders rose to the occasion with backup quarterback Ryan Redding.

“They were really unique on defense, and so I think our coaches did a great job in preparing us to win the football game, especially with the situation with Kyle out,” Pete Fredenburg said.