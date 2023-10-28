ABILENE, TX (FOX 44) — The Cowboys lined up against the Crusaders and walked away with a win for the first time since the 2015 season, likely taking UMHB out of postseason contention with a 24-14 win.

UMHB struck first with a 10-yard quarterback keeper from Isaac Phe to put the Cru up 7-0 in the first quarter.

However, Hardin-Simmons was determined not to lose their eighth-straight to the Crusaders. The Cowboys scored 24-unanswered points that the Cru couldn’t match to seal the win.

The Cru closes out their home slate on Saturday, November 4th at 1:00 p.m. against East Texas Baptist.