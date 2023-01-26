BELTON, TX (FOX 44) — After a tumultuous couple of days, which included the departure of head basketball coach Mark Morefield, the 22nd-ranked UMHB Women’s Basketball team fell short in a 67-61 loss against East Texas Baptist.

The game marked the interim head coaching debut for former assistant Kendra Foreman, who took over the position two days ago following Morefield’s departure.

It was a game in which the Cru looked like they would run away with a victory, as they led by as many as 13 in the second quarter.

Slowly but surely, the Tigers chipped into that lead before going in front in the third quarter.

The two teams then traded the lead several more times before ETBU put the game away late in the fourth quarter.

With the loss, UMHB falls to 13-5 on the season. Foreman will have another chance to win her first game as the interim head coach on Saturday, January 28th when the Cru host LeTourneau University at 1:00 pm.