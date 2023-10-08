SEGUIN, TX (FOX 44) — The Cru are 2-0 in ASC play after complimentary football led to a resounding 55-21 win over Texas Lutheran on Saturday.

Jerry Day Jr had himself quite the day on the offensive side of the ball with three touchdowns on eight receptions for 76 yards in the win.

Durand Hill held things down on the defensive side with a 65-yard pick-six while the Cru suffocated the Bulldogs offense all afternoon.

UMHB stays on the road for a matchup with Sul Ross State in West Texas on Saturday, October 14th at 1:00 p.m.