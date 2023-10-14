BELTON, TX (FOX 44) — The Cru are back to .500 on the season with a strong second-half performance leading to a 37-13 win over Sul Ross State and UMHB’s third-straight win.

A first half filled with lead changes ended in UMHB taking a 16-10 lead into the halftime break.

The Cru came out a different team in the second half, immediately turning the tides with a 41-yard pick six from Johnny Smith-Rider to give the Cru a two-score lead.

UMHB followed the defensive score with a special teams touchdown, with Solomon Hopkins blocking a punt and falling on it in the end zone to put the Crusaders up 30-13.

A 20-yard touchdown from former Shoemaker Grey Wolves standout Ozias Wright sealed the win for the Crusaders and improved UMHB’s record to 3-3 on the season.

UMHB looks to keep the good times going with a road trip to Austin College next week on Saturday, October 21st at 1:00 p.m.