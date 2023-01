BELTON, TX (FOX 44) — The No. 23 Crusaders held onto their lead in the fourth quarter to earn a 65-57 win over Concordia.

Arieona Rosborough led the way for UMHB with a team-high 19 points. Lauren Baker added 14, with most of her points coming in the second half.

Watch: @arieona_rose5 (team-high 19 points) and @lilbabysavage3 (14 points) combined for 33 to lead No. 23 @cruwomenshoops to a 65-57 win over Concordia. Full highlights coming up on Fox 44 tonight at 9. @CruSports pic.twitter.com/0AaGimi7tg — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) January 21, 2023

No. 23 UMHB now prepares for a rivalry game against East Texas Baptist on Thursday, January 26th at 5:30 p.m.