RIVER FALLS, WI (FOX 44) — A nightmare season opener ended in a 45-22 drudging of a game as the Falcons upset the Cru to hand UMHB it’s first loss of the season.

UW-River Falls started off fast, capitalizing off of back-to-back Crusader drives with bobbled punts to find the endzone after inheriting great field position to take a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.

A UMHB field goal got the Cru on the board but back-to-back fumbles led to more points for the Falcons to extend their lead to as much as 35-3.

The Crusaders never led in River Falls and now are left searching for answers after a tough defeat to start the season.

UMHB faces a tough test next weekend in San Antonio as the Cru takes on fourth-ranked Trinity University on Saturday, September 9th at 6:00 p.m.