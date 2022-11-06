BROWNWOOD, TX (FOX 44) — Former Troy Trojan Anthony Avila hit a 44-yard field goal as time expired to give the third-ranked UMHB Football team a 27-24 win over Howard Payne.

The snap: ✔️

The gold: ✔️

The kick: ✔️

The Crusaders got everything they wanted and more from the Yellow Jackets, who led 10-7 after the first quarter.

Larry Harmon’s team trailed by as many as six points in the second quarter as well, before Johnny Smith-Rider made a key interception with less than 40 seconds left to set up a 17-yard TD pass from Kyle King to Jerry Day.

From there, UMHB never trailed again, and looked to have put the game away when Alphonso Thomas scored with over 10 minutes left to give the Cru an eight point lead.

Howard Payne responded once again, as the Yellow Jackets scored a touchdown and subsequent two-point conversion with 31 seconds left to the tie the game.

In the end, King and company would have the last laugh, as they went 48 yards in five plays to set up the eventual game winner.

With the win, UMHB improves to 8-1 on the season. Next up for the Cru is their regular season finale, as they will host McMurry University on Saturday, November 12th at 1:00 pm.