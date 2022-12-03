BELTON, TX (FOX 44) — Down 10 in the fourth? For the third-ranked Crusaders, that’s no problem.

UMHB rallied down 28-17 with 14:11 remaining in the game to score 24-unanswered points to move onto the semifinals, 41-28 over Bethel.

The Crusaders and Royals each traded touchdowns and turnovers in the first half, two of each for both teams to go into the half tied at 14.

Bethel opened the second half fast, with Jaran Roste connecting with Micah Niewald for the 25-yard score to put the Royals back on top.

After a field goal by Anthony Avila trimmed the lead to just four, Bethel extended their lead to double digits in the fourth quarter to go up 28-17.

But UMHB kept their heads up and on the first play of the ensuing drive, Kyle King found K.J. Miller across the middle for a 65-yard score to pull within one possession.

Rushing touchdowns by Kenneth Cormier Jr. and Aphonso Thomas sealed the victory for UMHB.

The Crusaders now move on to face North Central College in Naperville, Illinois for a Stagg Bowl rematch in the DIII semifinals on Saturday, December 10th.