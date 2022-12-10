NAPERVILLE, IL (FOX 44) — The Cardinals got their revenge for last year’s national championship defeat and ended UMHB’s season in the DIII semifinals, 49-14.

North Central jumped out to an early 14-0 lead in the first quarter. The Crusaders got on the board when Kyle King found Brandon Jordan in the end zone for the 15-yard touchdown to pull within a touchdown.

In the second quarter, UMHB allowed another touchdown and similar to the first quarter, pulled within a score off another King to Jordan connection.

The momentum seemed to be shifting toward the Crusaders until North Central blocked Anthony Avila’s 23-yard field goal try with 23 seconds remaining in the half. The Cardinals took a 21-14 lead into the break.

In the second half the UMHB offense couldn’t muster much of anything against the Cardinals. North Central held the Crusaders scoreless while scoring 28-unanswered to close out the game.