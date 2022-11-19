BELTON, TX (FOX 44) — The Hawks from Huntingdon College didn’t know what hit them with the Crusaders dominating in all three phases to win in round one of the NCAA DIII playoffs, 54-0.

The Crusaders defense held the Hawks at bay all game long, only allowing 255 yards of total offense. From there, quarterback Kyle King and the offense went to work, putting up 21 points in the first half and tacking on 33 more in the second half to win handily at home.

No. 3 UMHB now will hit the road to take on Trinity University in San Antonio on Saturday, November 26th at 12 p.m.