BELTON, TX (FOX 44) — The Crusaders took care of business on senior day to win their 18th conference title with a 63-3 win over McMurry.

20 seniors played their last regular season game at Fredenburg Field, including K.J. Miller, Pete Smith and Kyle King.

The Crusaders steadily moved the ball in the first half while not letting the War Hawks do anything offensively. McMurry gained just 36 yards on offense in the first half. UMHB held the War Hawks to 102 total yards of offense and -8 rushing yards.

The UMHB offense kept humming along in the second half, with three different Crusader running backs finding the endzone.

Quarterback Kyle King finished his last regular season home game completing 17 of 23 passes for 212 yards and three total touchdowns.

Now the Crusaders are playoff-bound for the first time under head coach Larry Harmon and wait to see whether they’ll return back to Crusader Stadium in the first round.