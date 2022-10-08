MARSHALL, TX (FOX 44) — The Crusaders traveled East and continued their four-game win streak with a 24-7 win over East Texas Baptist University.

UMHB took a 21-0 lead into the half and added a field goal late in the 3rd quarter. Defensively, the Crusaders shut down the Tigers throughout most of the game. East Texas Baptist’s only score of the game came off of a six-yard touchdown pass.

The Crusaders travel to Seguin, Texas next week to take on Texas Lutheran University on Saturday, October 15th at 1:00 p.m.