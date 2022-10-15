SEGUIN, TX (FOX 44) — The Crusaders coasted against the Bulldogs, scoring 45-unanswered points to take the win, 45-16 on the road.

The Bulldogs struck first with a six-yard touchdown pass from Seth Cosme to Andrus Cole to give Texas Lutheran their only lead of the game.

After that, the Crusaders woke up and dominated on both sides of the ball, gaining 415 total yards of offense and scoring on their first four possessions.

UMHB travels back to Belton to take on Sull Ross State University on Saturday, October 22nd at 1:00 p.m.