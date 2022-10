BELTON, TX (FOX 44) — An overall dominant performance for the Crusaders led to a 45-17 win over the Lobos on Saturday.

Quarterback Kyle King set a program record with his 68th-career touchdown pass. King finished the day completing 19 of 31 passes for 250 yards and four touchdowns.

UMHB travels to Brownwood, Texas to take on Howard Payne University on Saturday, November 5th at 1:00 p.m.