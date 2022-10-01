BELTON, TX (FOX 44) — The Crusaders didn’t think they were on upset alert but it sure looked like it early.

It’s not often that University of Mary-Hardin Baylor is held to a field goal on their opening drive but Austin College did just that. Then in the ensuing drive, the Kangaroos took their first, and only, lead of the game with a one-yard touchdown from Tyler James.

After that, UMHB came out with a greater intensity. The passing game improved and the Crusaders put up 35 unanswered points to come away with the 38-7 win.

UMHB returns to ASC play with a matchup on the road next week against East Texas Baptist University on Saturday, October 8th at 1 p.m.