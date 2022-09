ABILENE, TX (FOX 44) — The Cowboys started fast just like they did last year against the Crusaders. That didn’t last too long.

UMHB didn’t lead until the second quarter when Kyle King connected with Brandon Jordan for the four-yard touchdown to take a 22-20 lead and they didn’t look back.

The Crusaders scored 34 unanswered points to blow out Hardin-Simmons on the road, 50-20.

Next up for UMHB is their homecoming game at Fredenburg Field on Saturday, October 1st at 2 p.m.