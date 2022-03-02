BELTON, TX — The No. 6 UMHB men’s basketball team enters the NCAA tournament riding a 13-game win streak, and they’re hosting the first two rounds in Belton. Mary Hardin-Baylor won the American Southwest Conference championship to earn an automatic bid, and they’ll face Chapman University on Friday at 5:30pm.

“Last week at the finals, we broke the attendance record here,” Clif Carroll said. “So the crowds are awesome. The support we’ve had from our community has been special. So to get a chance to get two more games is a lot of fun. It’s good for the guys, all their classmates get to come out and cheer for them. So really special times for UMHB basketball.”