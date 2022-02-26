UMHB Press Release

By: Sarah Harborth

BELTON, Texas – The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Men’s Basketball team won the 2022 American Southwest Conference Men’s Basketball Championship with a 99-82 win over LeTourneau University Saturday evening in Belton. The win is the Cru’s first ASC title since 2010 and first under head coach Clif Carroll.

Luke Feely opened the contest with a jumper to put the Cru ahead by two. The Yellowjackets tied the contest at two after that and the game played within two points until the 14:25 mark when Josiah Johnson hit a three pointer to give UMHB a three-point advantage. Johnson followed that with another jumper before Nathan Stolz hit back-to-back shots to give UMHB an 18-13 lead. The Cru extended that lead to 11 points halfway through the half. LeTourneau cut the lead to one but UMHB held advantage, going into halftime with a 48-38 lead. Johnson led UMHB with 16 points, followed by Ty Prince with 12. UMHB shot 57.1 percent in the half with a 30 percent showing from beyond the arc.

UMHB held on to a two-possession lead throughout the second half to claim the title with a 99-82 victory. Josiah Johnson led the Cru with 33 points in the contest while Luke Feely added 18 and Prince had 16. Feely led UMHB with 11 boards while Prince added 10 assists and Johnson had two blocks. UMHB shot 53.6 percent in the contest with 50 points in the paint and 19 points off turnovers.

Ty Prince was named Most Valuable Player of the 2022 ASC Men’s Basketball Tournament. Josiah Johnson and Kyle Wright also earned All-Tournament Team honors. UMHB earned the league’s automatic bid to the 2022 NCAA Division III Men’s Basketball Championship Tournament. The NCAA selection show airs Monday, March 28th at 11:30 a.m. (CT) on NCAA.com.