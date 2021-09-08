Rivalry Between UMHB and ETBU

WACO, TX — UMHB football plays East Texas Baptist University on Saturday. Over the years, a strong rivalry has developed between the Crusaders and Tigers, and coach Fredenburg looks forward to playing ETBU, since they’re a competitive team in their conference.

“East Texas has always been a rival, a team that wants to challenge for the conference championship,” Pete Fredenburg said. “And we know that they have great athletes and great coaches staff. So we know that we’re in for a formidable contest. But that’s what prepares us to, to be better. And I’m just excited about the opportunity to play in our home crowd this early in the season.”