BELTON, TX (FOX 44) — After another stellar season, seven members of the UMHB Football team earned spots on the Associated Press Division III All-America teams on Thursday.

UMHB names seven to Associated Press Division III All-America Teams https://t.co/HEhumKxLu1 — UMHB Football🏈 (@CruFootball) December 15, 2022 Three Crusaders made the publication’s first team, while four more standouts made the second team.

KJ Miller was the lone UMHB offensive player to make the first team, while lineman Sante Parker Jr., and defensive back Titus Dunk both made the first team on the defensive side of the ball.

Three different offensive Cru players were members of the publication’s second team, as quarterback Kyle King, offensive lineman Ethan Ruckman and kicker Anthony Avila all earned the honor.

Linebacker Duran Hill then rounded out the AP All-America team members, as he made the second team.