BELTON, TX — UMHB head football coach Pete Fredenburg announced his retirement, after 24 years with the program. Fredenburg hangs it up on a high note, as the Crusaders won the NCAA DIII Football National Championship in 2021.

In 1998, Fredenburg was hired to coach the Crusaders in their inaugural season, and it didn’t take long for Mary Hardin-Baylor to have success, as they finished 9-1 in 2000 and clinched their first NCAA playoff berth in 2001.

Fredenburg sat down with Mandy Knight to talk about his Hall of Fame career, and why he decided to retire.