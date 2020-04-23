Taking The Dirt Road: Carroll Brings West Texas Grit to UMHB

WACO — Clif Carroll is leaving Sul Ross as the winningest Men’s basketball coach in school history and takes over for a man in Ken DeWeese who holds the same distinction at Mary Hardin-Baylor.

After spending a large part of his life out in West Texas Carroll saw the opportunity to make the move to Central Texas as one that was way too good to pass up.

“Everything about Mary Hardin Baylor is first class,” he said. “There is not anything that they cut a corner on in the entire school, and there’s not many places like that around the country. It’s truly a special place it’s a place I believe we can win a national championship. It’s a place where we can give kids an unbelievable playing experience and a christian education.”

Carroll’s basketball career is built from his West Texas roots and shaped by some of the best basketball minds in the game. He started as a student assistant for Hall of Famer Bob Knight at Texas Tech. He has worked for Hall of Famers and legends in the JUCO basketball ranks like Steve Green at South Plains College and Jim Sigona at Collin County Community College.

“I just take little nuggets of everybody I’ve ever worked for and worked with,” Carroll said. “I’ve been blessed throughout my career to work for really the best of the best, and you’re not gonna find a better group of basketball coaches than Bob Knight and Steve Green, If people don’t know who Steve green is they should. [He’s] a JUCO Hall of Famer [that’s won] three national championships. Jim Sigona, a Hall of Famer. Pat Knight is one the great guys in basketball.”

Of course he is also close with the man he is taking over for at UMHB, Ken DeWeese.

“I’ll be drinking from a well that’s been dug really deep, so we’re drinking really cold really clean water here at Mary Hardin-Baylor because of the work that Coach DeWeese has put in,” he said. “I’m honored to be taking over for his program and I just hope that we can continue to build and do him proud.”

Along his journey Carroll has also met some of the great coaches in the college game today like Texas Tech’s Chris Beard, even sharing game-tape to help out each others programs.

“Just like what you see with Texas Tech, Abilene Christian and UT Arlington those are all my best friends so we’re going to bring that style of play to Mary Hardin-Baylor,” he said. “It works, it wins, it’s proven, and we’re going to have some kids that you’re going to love watching play and these kids are gonna give everything they have to this program.”

South Plains won the NJCAA National Championship while Carroll was on staff with the Texans, in Levelland.