WHITEWATER, WI (FOX 44) — The most recent edition of UMHB vs. Wisconsin-Whitewater delivered late drama, as the top-ranked Crusaders suffered their first loss of the season via a late Warhawks touchdown.

The game between the two top-10 teams was a back and forth battle from the beginning, when Aphonso Thomas scored from a yard out to give the Cru the immediate 6-0 less than six minutes in.

From there, the two teams traded the lead five different times.

In the third quarter, UMHB took its final lead of the game, as Brandon Jordan reeled in a Kyle King pass with one hand to give the Cru a 24-21 lead with 2:55 left the quarter.

Larry Harmon’s team then had a chance to put the game away with less than three minutes left, but Whitewater kept the Crusaders out of the endzone on three straight run attempts from the one-yard line.

From there, the Warhawks went on 12-play, 99 yard drive in just over two minutes, to take the 28-24 lead with just 19 seconds left to effectively clinch the win.

Next up for the Cru is a return home, where they will host Southwestern University on Saturday, September 17th at 6:00 pm.