UMHB Amped For 1st Game Since December of 2019

WACO, TX — The pandemic has impacted all sports in different ways, and as for the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, their fall football season got postponed to the spring of 2021.

On Saturday, the Crusaders kick off their conference-only season with four scheduled games before the American Southwest Conference championship.

“Everyone is super excited. I mean, as football players we live on that field,” Steven Sellers said. “We live to compete, so it’s gonna be awesome. To be able to compete against people who are different than our own players.”

“It’s been a long drought without football,” Titus Dunk said. “I can’t wait to get out there with my team. I think we’re gonna be pretty solid in the defensive aspect of the game. I’m excited. I’m ready.”

“This is what we do. This is what we enjoy doing,” Pete Fredenburg said. “It’s really gonna be a lot of fun to make the trip, and obviously great precautions are being taken in that endeavor.”

The last time UMHB played an actual game was on December 7, 2019. However, this does not mean they won’t be ready for Saturday – because they’re making the most of every minute during practice.



“Obviously, going almost a year without physical contact will take it’s toll,” Titus Dunk said. “But it’s transitioning to practice. We’re kind of getting that feeling back, getting a lot more physical. And when game time comes, we’ll be able to flip that switch.”