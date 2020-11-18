UMHB Athletic Administrators To Transition Into New Roles

Mary Hardin-Baylor Press Release:

BELTON, Texas – Two University of Mary Hardin-Baylor athletic department administrators will transition into new roles at the end of the spring semester, the university announced on Tuesday (November 17th). Current Vice President for Athletics Randy Mann will step aside from that role and return to the position of Manager for Athletics Events. Current UMHB Associate Dean of Exercise and Sport Science and Faculty Athletic Representative Dr. Mickey Kerr will move into the Vice President for Athletics role. The changes will be effective June 1, 2021.

Mann has been the Cru’s Vice President for Athletics since 2012 and has worked in the UMHB athletic department since 1999. He joined the university as head men’s golf coach and led the Cru to its first American Southwest Conference Championship in 2001. He went on to win three ASC titles and lead the Cru men to their first NCAA Division III National Championships appearance before being promoted to Associate Athletic Director in 2008. In that role, Mann was responsible for athletic event management, ticketing and a variety of other administrative duties. He was promoted to Vice President for Athletics in May of 2012. During his tenure, the Cru has won a football national championship, women’s golf team and individual national championship, 17 ASC championships and sent six different programs to at least the round of 16 in the NCAA Division III National Championships. UMHB Athletics has also served as the host institution for five NCAA Championships since Mann took over as Vice President for Athletics. The Cru also added varsity programs in men’s and women’s cross country, acrobatics and tumbling and beach volleyball and added a strength and conditioning program in addition to expanding facilities, including the opening of Crusader Stadium, during his tenure. The new role allows him to transition back into a job he truly loves and will also give Mann and his wife, Caroline, more flexibility to spend time with their three children and two grandchildren.

“This is a move I have been considering for some time and I really feel like God opened a door to give me this opportunity,” Mann said. “I am proud of all that we have accomplished as a department during my time as Vice President for Athletics and I am really looking forward to serving in this new role and having the chance to spend such valuable time with my family.”

“Randy’s investment in student-athletes has been significant and he has guided Cru Athletics to national championships and exemplary sportsmanship,” said UMHB Senior Vice President for Administration and Chief Operating Officer Dr. Steve Theodore. “UMHB’s name is known around the country in large part because of our athletic success.”

Dr. Mickey Kerr will assume the role of Vice President for Athletics in June after spending the last 19 years teaching in the school’s Mayborn College of Health Sciences’ School of Exercise and Sport Science. Kerr has been an athlete, coach and faculty athletic representative for UMHB in addition to his tenure as a professor. Kerr was a four-year letter winner for the UMHB baseball team before graduating in 1980 with a degree in Business Administration. He was head coach of the Cru baseball program from 1981-83 and won the Big State Conference Championship in 1983. He returned to the program in 1994 as an assistant coach before taking over again as head coach from 1997-2001. Kerr won 130 games in his two stints as head coach before moving into academics full-time following the 2001 season. He helped start UMHB’s Sport Management program and also currently serves as Associate Dean and Director of UMHB’s M.S. in Sport Administration program. Kerr has also served as the Cru’s Faculty Athletic Representative since 2018. He earned a Master’s Degree in Business Education from West Texas State University in 1989 and a Doctorate in Sport Management from the United States Sports Academy in 2002. He also served as head baseball coach at College of the Southwest from 1985-86 and has coached on the high school level at Belton, Caldwell and Copperas Cove. Kerr and his wife, Dee, have four children and three granddaughters.

“I am humbled and excited for the privilege to return to Crusader Athletics and to follow the distinguished leadership established by Randy Mann,” Kerr said. “I am grateful to our administration for the opportunity to work with the finest athletic department and a staff of coaches renowned for their expectation of excellence.”

“I am excited about Mickey taking over the helm of our athletic department,” Theodore added. “He brings years of athletic experience, stellar academic qualifications, and a passion for UMHB to the position.”

UMHB is a member of NCAA Division III and the American Southwest Conference and currently sponsors 15 varsity sports. Beach volleyball will become the department’s 16th varsity program in 2021-22.