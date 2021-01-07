UMHB Basketball Makes Schedule Changes

UMHB Press Release:

BELTON, Texas – Both of the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor men’s basketball team’s American Southwest Conference road games scheduled for this week have been canceled.

UMHB was supposed to play at UT Dallas in Richardson on Thursday and at University of the Ozarks Saturday in Arkansas. The Cru has added home games against Concordia Texas at 6 pm on Friday and an exhibition game against Division II Midwestern State at 3 pm on Saturday to replace those contests.

The UMHB women’s games at UT Dallas and Ozarks are still on for Thursday and Saturday.

The Cru men are currently 3-2 on the season and will now open conference play with home games against Louisiana College and Belhaven University on January 14th and 16th.