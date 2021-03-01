UMHB Basketball’s Josiah Johnson Named Conference Player of Week

University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Press Release

By: Jon Wallin

BELTON, Texas – University of Mary Hardin-Baylor men’s basketball player Josiah Johnson has been named American Southwest Conference West Division Player of the Week for the week ending February 28th. This is the seventh weekly honor of the season for Johnson, tying the ASC record for most Player of the Week honors in a single season.

Johnson, a sophomore guard from Big Sandy High School, had a record-tying performance in Saturday’s victory over Concordia Texas to wrap up another outstanding week. Johnson tied the Cru single-game scoring record with 53 points in Saturday’s win and his 21 made field goals also tied the ASC single-game record. Over two games, Johnson averaged 40 points, 7.5 rebounds and 6.0 steals per contest. He shot 59 percent from the field and 85 percent from the free-throw line during the week. Johnson is also leading the country among all Division III players in scoring at 30.5 points per game this season.

The Cru men are 14-3 overall and 11-0 in ASC play on the season and have already won the ASC West Division title. UMHB will close out the regular season with home games against Sul Ross State and Howard Payne this week.