UMHB Coaches Managing Expectations as Young Players Gain Experience

The 'Cru will gain more experience as the season goes on, but in the early stages they are trying to manage their expectations

BELTON, Texas — The UMHB Crusaders had six players score their first career touchdown last Saturday against Albright.

The ‘Cru will gain more experience as the season goes on, but in the early stages they are trying to manage their expectations as these players get up to speed.

“I think you have to put that in perspective,” Head Coach Pete Fredenburg said. “Are we asking too much of youngsters? and if you if you are, we as coaches are wrong, but you know you want potential and performance to kind of balance out And when you have great potential but you’re not performing at that level, that’s where we come into the picture and try to try to make sure that that that equals out.”