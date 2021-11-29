UMHB Crusaders Peaking at the Right Time

BELTON, TX — The No. 2 UMHB Crusaders are in the NCAA playoffs, and one of eight teams left, preparing for the quarterfinals on Saturday. UMHB is coming off a 42-7 win over Birmingham-Southern, as they’re peaking at right time, playing their best ball.

“I think that was our best performance to date, both sides of the ball and feel like they were in a great spot to be on at this time,” Pete Fredenburg said. “We look forward to a great Linfield team coming in here and we’re excited about that from them, and we’re in the midst of our preparation right now, so we’re excited about the game coming up.”