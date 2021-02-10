UMHB Defense Picks Up Where They Left Off in 2019

BELTON — UMHB Football got their title American Southwest Title defense off to a good start last Saturday with a 41-0 win over Belhaven.
UMHB has a tradition of strong defenses and senior linebacker Jacob Mueller it’s something they are always striving to uphold.
“It kind of gives us that confidence that we needed to start the season because that’s kind of where we want to be as a defense,” he said. “We want to be one of the great defenses like the ones that went to the national championship before us. During the fall we saw we weren’t doing as well as we wanted. And by no means that we do as well as we wanted.”