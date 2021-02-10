UMHB Defense Picks Up Where They Left Off in 2019

Mary Hardin-Baylor Press Release:

BELTON, Texas – The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor softball team used three big innings to put the game away in a 12-4 win over UT Dallas in the Cru’s home opener Monday in Belton. UMHB is now 2-1 on the season while the loss drops the Comets to 0-5 on the year.

The Cru jumped out to a quick lead on Elisabeth Paul’s three-run double in the bottom of the first inning. UTD scored two in the top of the third, but UMHB got one back on a throwing error in the bottom of the frame. Lexi Harris doubled home a run in the bottom of the fourth and Izzy Gutierrez followed with a three-run homer to stretch the Cru lead to 8-2. The Comets scored two more in the top of the fifth on Sarah Lewis’ two-run home run before UMHB ended it with four in the bottom of the inning. Ty Johnson singled home the first run and Bailey Eggleston added a run-scoring triple. Gutierrez drove in a run on a groundout and Tatum Stover ended it on the run rule with an RBI single.

Bayleigh Grogan earned the win in relief for the Cru to move to 1-1 on the year. Stover had three hits for UMHB and Gutierrez drove in four runs. Mikayla Kanetzky took the loss for UTD to drop to 0-2 and Ashley Ambrosy had three of the comets six hits on the day.

The Cru’s scheduled home doubleheader against the University of Dallas on Saturday has been canceled due to COVID-19 safety protocol issues for University of Dallas. UMHB will now return to action with a single home game against Southwestern University next Tuesday.