BELTON, TX — After winning a national championship, the Mary Hardin-Baylor Crusaders are the No. 1 team in the nation according to the final national polls.

The Cru were ranked No. 1 by both the American Football Coaches Association and D3Football.com polls following Friday’s win over North Central.

Including both the spring and fall seasons, Pete Fredenburg and company finished 20-0 in 2021.