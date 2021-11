BELTON, TX — The American Southwest Conference released its 2021 regular season football honors on Friday, and Mary-Hardin Baylor was a key component.

The Crusaders earned 25 All-ASC honors, highlighted by KJ Miller, who was the conference’s special teams player of the year, and Jefferson Fritz, who was the defensive player of the year.

The Cru open up their 2021 playoff schedule with a home game against Trinity University on Saturday at noon.