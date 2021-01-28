UMHB Football Excited to Defend Their Conference Crown

BELTON — The UMHB Football team will not have an opportunity to get back to the NCAA division III National Championship Game, but the goal remains the same, win every game.

The Cru have won every American Southwest Conference title since 2005 a streak would be 15 in a row but UMHB had to vacate the 2016 and 2017 title’s after self-reporting a violation in 2018. Vacated wins or not the Cru have dominated this Conference for the last 15 years and they don’t plan to stop just because the season is a little different.

“It’s a huge focus,” Senior Steven Sellers said. “At UMHB we’re not thinking to lose any game. So for us to be able to go out there and compete for conference title — we have a streak going that we’re looking to continue. No matter what situation we’re presented with we’re going to go out there and we’re going to win and we’re going to compete.”

Sophomore Titus Dunk is looking forward to adding some more hardware to his collection.

“Not really many goals have changed,” he said. “Our goal is ultimately to be undefeated and unbeaten. There might not be a national championship but there is an ASC Championship. And these five games we plan to dominate each team we play and come home with the ring.”