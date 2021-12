BELTON, TX — On Wednesday, D3Football.com released it’s all-region teams for the 2021 season, and it was full of Mary Hardin-Baylor Crusaders.

Six different guys found their way onto the first team, highlighted by the region defensive player of the year Jefferson Fritz.

The Cru will next be action on Saturday at 2:30 pm when they travel up north face off against Wisconsin-Whitewater in the national semifinals.