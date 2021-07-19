UMHB Football Promotes Brace to Full Time Assistant

University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Press Release

By: Jon Wallin

BELTON, Texas – The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor football program has promoted assistant coach Nick Brace from graduate assistant to a full-time position. Cru Head Football Coach Pete Fredenburg announce Brace’s hire on Monday (July 19th).

Brace will coach defensive tackles for UMHB and will also serve as head coach of the Cru’s junior varsity program. He returned to UMHB for the 2020-21 season after spending the fall of 2020 as a defensive assistant coach at the University of Albany. Brace also spent 2017-19 as a graduate and part-time assistant coach for the Cru. He has been a part of four American Southwest Conference championship teams and the 2018 NCAA Division III National Champions during his tenure on the UMHB coaching staff. Brace has also made collegiate coaching stops at Methodist University, St. John Fisher College, the University of Buffalo and Mansfield University.

“Nick has really impressed us with his work with our defensive tackles,” Fredenburg said. “He has been so valuable to us as a graduate and part-time assistant coach and he loves this university and this football program. We are excited to have the opportunity to bring him onto our staff in a full-time role.”

Brace is a 2012 graduate of St. John Fisher College and he was a four-year letterman for the Cardinals as a linebacker. He earned his undergraduate degree in corporate finance and completed his Master’s of Business Administration at UMHB in 2018.

Brace is replacing Landon Sawyer on the Cru coaching staff. UMHB finished the 2020-21 season with a 5-0 overall record and went 4-0 in ASC play. The Cru won the ASC title with a 23-15 victory over Hardin-Simmons University in the first true ASC Championship Game. UMHB is scheduled to open the 2021 season with a 6 pm home game against Simpson College on September 4th.