UMHB Football Picks up Another Preseason Honor

University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Press Release:

BELTON, Texas – The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor football team has been ranked fourth in the nation by College Football America Yearbook in the publication’s NCAA Division III Preseason Poll. The Cru also place four players on the magazine’s Preseason Starting Lineup.

UMHB was ranked fourth as a team in the magazine’s preseason ranking. Wisconsin-Whitewater was picked #1 by the publication. Mount Union was picked second and defending national champion North Central (Ill.) was picked third. Wheaton (Ill.) rounded out the magazine’s top five. UMHB’s American Southwest Conference rivals Hardin-Simmons University and Texas Lutheran University were ranked 13th and 17th, respectively by College Football America Yearbook in this year’s top 30 poll.

The Cru also placed DoRion Dreighton, Steven Sellers, Jefferson Fritz and Anthony Avila on the magazine’s Preseason All-America Team. Dreighton, a senior offensive lineman from San Antonio Brennan High School, and Sellers, a senior offensive lineman from Wylie High School, helped clear the way for a UMHB offense that averaged 176.5 rushing yards and 392.2 yards of total offense per game last season. Fritz, a senior safety from Kaufman High School, recorded 44 total tackles and intercepted three passes last year. Avila, a junior kicker from Troy High School, set ASC and UMHB records by hitting 23-29 field goals in 2019. Avila was also 64-69 on extra points for 133 total points on the season.

The Cru finished 12-1 overall last season and won the ASC title with a 9-0 league record. UMHB advanced to the Quarterfinals of the NCAA Division III National Championships before falling to eventual National Runner-Up Wisconsin-Whitewater.