UMHB Football Places 18 Athletes on All-Conference Teams

UMHB Press Release:

BELTON, Texas – The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor football team claimed 18 spots on the American Southwest Conference All-Conference teams released today. Tevin Jones, Anthony Avila, Joey Longoria and Steven Sellers also earned individual superlatives in balloting of conference head coaches.

Jones, a senior linebacker from Belton High School, was named ASC Defensive Player of the Year and also earned a spot on the All-Conference First Team. Jones leads the conference with 112 total tackles and he also has 10.0 tackles for loss. He has 2.0 sacks, a forced fumble and a pass break-up on the year. Jones is the 16th UMHB player to win ASC Defensive Player of the Year honors.

Longoria, a senior defensive tackle from Pearland High School, earned ASC Defensive Lineman of the Year honors for the second straight season and joined Jones on the All-Conference First Team Defense. Longoria has 49 total tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks on the season. He also has five pass break-ups and a forced fumble. Longoria is the 11th Cru player to win ASC Defensive Lineman of the Year honors.

Avila, a sophomore kicker from Troy High School, was named ASC Special Teams Player of the Year and also claimed a spot on the All-Conference First Team. Avila leads the conference in scoring with 105 total points. He has hit 17-22 field goals and is 54-59 on extra points on the year. Avila becomes the fifth Cru player to win ASC Special Teams Player of the Year honors.

Sellers, a junior center from Wylie High School, was voted ASC Offensive Lineman of the Year and joined Avila on the All-Conference First Team Offense. Sellers is one of the highest-grading offensive linemen for the Cru and helps clear the way for an offense that is averaging 52.1 points, 214.7 rushing yards and 431.5 yards of total offense per game this season. Sellers is UMHB’s tenth ASC Offensive Lineman of the Year.

Jonel Reed, Gary Ruckman, DoRion Dreighton and Azaviar Carter also earned spots on the ASC All-Conference First Team Offense. Reed, a senior wide receiver from Boswell High School, leads UMHB with 43 receptions for 806 yards and 11 touchdowns. Ruckman, a junior tight end from Indian River High School, has 10 catches for 150 yards and a pair of scores. Dreighton, a junior guard from San Antonio Brennan High School, and Carter, a junior tackle from Pickering High School, help Sellers anchor the offensive line for the Cru.

Elijah Cross, E’Monte Smith, Akeem Jackson, Jefferson Fritz and Keith Gipson all join Jones and Longoria on the All-Conference First Team defense. Cross, a senior defensive tackle from Sonora High School, has 37 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks. Smith, a junior defensive end from Connally High School, leads UMHB with 16.5 tackles for loss and he also has six sacks among his 45 total tackles. Jackson, a junior linebacker from Fairfield High School, has 51 total tackles, three interceptions and 3.0 sacks. Fritz earned All-Conference First Team honors at both safety and punter. The junior from Kaufman High School, has 31 total tackles and two interceptions and leads the ASC in punting at 43.6 yards per kick this season. Gipson, a junior cornerback from Ellison High School, has 50 tackles and one interception on the year.

Defensive end Khevon Shepard, a junior from Brenham High School, earned a spot on the All-Conference Second Team. Shepard has 39 total tackles and 14.5 tackles for loss on the year. He also leads the Cru with 8.0 sacks.

The Cru added two Honorable Mention All-Conference selections. Quarterback Jase Hammack, a senior from Andrews High School, has thrown for 1,029 yards and 14 touchdowns despite missing three games. Linebacker Jacob Mueller, a junior from Boswell High School, has 40 total tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss and two interceptions on the season.

Luke Poorman was voted to the ASC Outstanding Sportsman Team of the Year. Poorman, a senior quarterback from University School in Orlando, Florida, has thrown for 781 yards and eight touchdowns this season.

Jones, Longoria, Cross, Fritz, Reed, Sellers and Hammack are all two-time All-Conference selections. This is the first UMHB All-Conference honor for the other Cru honorees.

The Cru finished the regular season with a 10-0 overall record and won its 15th straight ASC championship with a 9-0 league mark. UMHB will advance to the NCAA Division III National Championships for the 16th straight season and host University of Redlands in the First Round this Saturday. That game will kick off at 12:00 PM at Crusader Stadium.

(###)