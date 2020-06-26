UMHB football ranked fifth by Street and Smith Magazine

UMHB Press Release:

BELTON, Texas – The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor football team has been ranked fifth in the nation by Street and Smith Magazine in the publication’s NCAA Division III Preseason Poll. The Cru also place three players on the magazine’s Preseason All-American Team.

UMHB was ranked fifth as a team in the magazine’s preseason ranking. Defending National Champion North Central (Ill.) was picked to repeat with CCIW conference mate Wheaton (Ill.) picked second. Wisconsin-Whitewater was the pick at #3 and Mount Union came in just ahead of the Cru at #4. UMHB’s American Southwest Conference rival Texas Lutheran University was ranked 19th by Street and Smith after finishing second in the ASC last season.

The Cru also place DoRion Dreighton, Jefferson Fritz and Anthony Avila on the magazine’s Preseason All-America Team. Dreighton, a senior offensive lineman from San Antonio Brennan High School, helped clear the way for a UMHB offense that averaged 176.5 rushing yards and 392.2 yards of total offense per game last season. Fritz, a senior safety from Kaufman High School, recorded 44 total tackles and intercepted three passes last year. Avila, a junior kicker from Troy High School, set ASC and UMHB records by hitting 23-29 field goals in 2019. Avila was also 64-69 on extra points for 133 total points on the season.

The Cru finished 12-1 overall last season and won the ASC title with a 9-0 league record. UMHB advanced to the Quarterfinals of the NCAA Division III National Championships before falling to eventual National Runner-Up Wisconsin-Whitewater.