UMHB Football Ready for Quick Turnaround in 2021

BELTON — The UMHB Crusaders had just about four months to rest up after their spring football season in 2021.

Normally they have about nine months in between seasons but Head Coach Pete Fredenburg still believes this last year will benefit his team especially the younger players.

“We had we had guys that went through so much,” Fredenburg said. “We had like six or seven weeks of spring training in the fall and then played that five game schedule in the spring. So we had youngsters that were freshmen that really had a great opportunity in the fall to grow and develop into a seasoned player that carried over into the spring. Obviously, now those expectations have been raised a lot.”

Fredenburg returns a quarterback in Kyle King that helped lead this program to an ASC Title a few months ago and Fredenburg likes how he’s growing into his role as a signal caller.

“Kyle has really developed, in my opinion, to an incredible leader on the field and off the field,” Fredenburg said. “And he is a lot like Jefferson [Fritz]. He puts an enormous amount of pressure on himself to do the things necessary to be a leader on and off the field. I’m excited to see him continue to rally the team. He’s an incredible competitor. He stays calm in the pocket and finds open receivers, and he’s got an array of guys that he can get the ball to.”